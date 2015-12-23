INSIGHT- Hidden in plain sight: Big risks at failed Third Avenue fund were clear to some

| BOSTON
BOSTON Dec 23 In the months before the blowup
of Third Avenue's junk bond fund in early December, investors
and financial advisors called the New York-based investment
company to voice their concerns about the growing percentage of
hard-to-trade, illiquid assets in the fund's portfolio.
"I would call up and they would say, 'We're under control,
we have plenty of cash,'" said Richard Berse, president of
Northstar Financial Advisors Inc in New Jersey.
But Berse, who had as much as $2.5 million in client money
in the fund, got burned. Less than a month after his last call
to Third Avenue Management LLC, the $789 million Focused Credit
Fund abruptly blocked investor withdrawals and
announced on Dec. 9 it would liquidate the fund's assets. The
extent of the losses are unclear.
Brad Alford, chief investment officer of Alpha Capital
Management in Atlanta, also said he told Third Avenue the fund
was too volatile because it was holding too much in illiquid
assets. "I just became very uncomfortable with it," said Alford,
who pulled out of the fund this summer.
The biggest mutual fund blowup since the 2008 financial
crisis underscores how difficult it can be to rein in a mutual
fund taking outsized risks compared with its peers, even though
Focused Credit officially had many overseers.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is now
investigating the fund's meltdown, did not get involved until it
was clear Third Avenue's only recourse was to liquidate the
fund, according to people familiar with the situation.
Executives at Third Avenue and its parent company,
Affiliated Managers Group Inc, declined to comment or
did not respond to several requests to comment for this story.
When compared with other junk bond funds, Focused Credit
carried an elevated amount of risk. The fund disclosed, for
example, that its so-called Level 3 assets, or securities that
are hard to value and trade, were 20 percent of assets at the
end of July. That was higher than any other U.S. junk bond fund
with at least $500 million in assets, according to a Reuters
analysis of fund disclosures.
And the fund had 76 percent of its portfolio exposed to very
low rated "CCC+" rated securities and below, compared with a
median level of 22 percent among similar junk funds, according
to analysts at Citigroup.
Launched in 2009, Focused Credit found its way into the
portfolios of mom-and-pop investors, pension plans and
nonprofits, fund disclosures show. It differed from other junk
bond funds because it favored creditor claims and stock warrants
tied to companies going through bankruptcy.
One of its biggest investors was Boston-based Fidelity
Investments' Strategic Advisers Income Opportunities Fund, which
had a $128 million stake at the end of October. Fidelity
declined to comment on the fund's current exposure.
Graystone Consulting, Morgan Stanley's independent adviser
to institutional and wealthy clients, originally recommended the
fund in 2014 via a due diligence report that clearly highlighted
the fund's liquidity risks, Morgan Stanley spokesman James
Wiggins said. Graystone then produced an updated assessment in
2015 in which liquidity risk is also highlighted, he added.
"Graystone stands behind its review process. Third Avenue
has a strong track record as an investment manager and has found
historical success in illiquid instruments," Wiggins said.
BLUNT AND AUTOCRATIC
Third Avenue, led by long-time chief executive David Barse,
did not recognize the danger the fund was in until it was too
late. In fact, fund management team members discussed internally
that they believed the fund still could ride out a storm of
redemptions less than 90 days before the fund's collapse, said
former and current employees who requested anonymity.
Inside Third Avenue, some of the company's 100 or so
employees were unsettled by Barse's management style, which they
saw as blunt and autocratic, according to interviews with about
a dozen former and current Third Avenue employees. Perhaps most
importantly, Barse's hard-charging personality made it hard for
subordinates to bring him bad news, these sources said. In
recent years, some even complained to AMG, the parent company of
Third Avenue, but Barse, who had led the firm more than two
decades, remained firmly in control.
Barse sometimes berated employees in front of colleagues,
reducing them to tears, according to the current and former
employees.
In the months before Focused Credit's collapse, key people
jumped ship as the fund hemorrhaged assets, declining to less
than $1 billion from more than $3 billion in 2014. Three of
Focused Credit's eight-member team, for example, left during the
first half of 2015, according to current and former Third Avenue
employees.
Barse, 53, did not return messages seeking comment.
He made a positive impression in some circles. Barse is a
trustee of Brooklyn Law School, where he graduated in 1987. The
chair of the school's board, Stuart Subotnick, said he didn't
know what to make of the criticism. "David is a tough guy. I
would imagine there are a lot of guys in that business who are
jealous of him or don't like him, and this was an opportunity to
dump on him," Subotnick said.
AMG Chairman Sean Healey, who declined comment for this
story through a spokeswoman, personally got involved in the
discussions that led to what the two sides ultimately described
as Barse's mutually agreed departure from the firm after the
junk bond fund's demise, according to people familiar with the
situation.
Under Barse's direction, assets at Third Avenue peaked at
$26 billion in 2006, but by the time of his departure managed
assets had dwindled to about $8 billion. And investment advisory
fees at the firm's flagship Value Fund were just $22
million in the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2014, down 77 percent
from $97.2 million in fiscal 2007, fund disclosures show.
"I hope you appreciate that David and everything he stood
for are being disassociated from the fund," said Martin Shubik,
an 89-year-old Yale University economist who is an independent
director for the Focused Credit Fund.
Five of the fund's six other independent directors did not
return messages or referred questions to Jim Hall, Third
Avenue's general counsel, Hall did not return messages seeking
comment. The sixth director could not be reached.
DEAN OF DISTRESSED INVESTING
The board charged with oversight of Third Avenue's five
mutual funds, including Focused Credit, largely allowed Barse
and his top lieutenants to run operations as they saw fit.
That's according to past and current employees who had direct
knowledge of interactions between Barse's team and independent
fund board directors.
Some mutual fund experts criticize outside directors, in
general, for not challenging investment company management
teams. It's not uncommon, for example, for some directors at
large mutual fund companies to sit on the boards of dozens of
funds and to receive fees from each in what critics call a cozy
rubber stamping operation for management.
"People know what side their bread is buttered on," said
Alan Palmiter, a Wake Forest University professor who studies
the fund industry.
Founded in 1986 by Martin Whitman, now 91, Third Avenue
prides itself on finding deep value in beaten-up securities.
"Cheap and safe" is the company's guiding principle. Whitman,
considered the dean of American distressed investing, remains
chairman and a portfolio manager at Third Avenue. He did not
return messages seeking comment.
Whitman, Barse and other top executives sold their
controlling stake to AMG in 2002. But day-to-day operations did
not change. A cornerstone of AMG's approach is operational
autonomy and independence, allowing principals such as Barse to
run fund operations.
"That's their business model and if they change it, no one
would ever sell to them again," said billionaire investor Mario
Gabelli, who founded fund management firm GAMCO in 1977.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Ross Kerber and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Martin Howell)