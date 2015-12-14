版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 04:48 BJT

Massachusetts probes whether failed junk fund treated investors equally

BOSTON Dec 14 Massachusetts' top securities regulator, William Galvin, said on Monday he is investigating whether some investors in Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund knew before others about the decision to close the junk bond fund.

In a telephone interview, Galvin said he has subpoenaed the New York asset management firm, and seeks to learn more about the timing of Third Avenue's disclosures to investors about the fund's closure and how the decision was made to liquidate the fund. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Adler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐