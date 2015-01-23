Seeing Timkensteel as takeover candidate, Hodges fund buys its shares

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 Timkensteel Corp, a
producer of high-quality steel used in products ranging from oil
rigs to fighter jets, looks to be an attractive takeover
candidate as its shares slide, said Eric Marshall, lead
portfolio manager of the $1.3 billion Hodges Small Cap fund.
Marshall, whose fund is among the top-performing small-cap
funds over the last five years, has added more than 100,000
shares of the $1.4 billion market cap company to his portfolio.
Shares of Timkensteel have fallen 20 percent since the start
of the year, and are down more than 30 percent since the company
was spun off from parent Timken Co last July as
investors have moved away from anything related to the energy
sector. Energy-related products account for approximately 30
percent of Timkensteel's revenues, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"If you look out across the universe of steel companies,
Timkensteel is one of the best takeout candidates" because it
makes higher quality steel that could be easily integrated into
a larger competitor such as United States Steel Corp,
Marshall said.
Marshall said the disclosure on Jan. 7 by privately-held
Ellwood Group, which is a both a customer and competitor to
Timkensteel, that it took a 5 percent stake in the company
between the end of December and early January bolsters the
chance that Timkensteel could be acquired.
"We think the stock is pretty attractively valued, and
apparently Ellwood thinks the same," Marshall said.
Ellwood, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on its stake in Timkensteel, said it "purchased the
Shares based on its belief that the Shares, when purchased, were
undervalued and represented an attractive investment
opportunity."
Timkensteel did not comment directly on whether the company
is in takeover discussions with Ellwood.
"Ellwood Group is a customer of Timkensteel, and we've had a
long and valued relationship with them. Now, they're also among
our larger shareholders" company spokesman Joe Milicia said in a
statement to Thomson Reuters on Thursday.
Only two analysts cover the company, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Both have a buy rating on the shares, with an
average target price of $45, or roughly 45 percent more than its
closing price on Thursday. The company trades at a below-average
trailing price to earnings ratio of 12.
Not all large shareholders of Timkensteel are as optimistic
as Hodges. One fund manager, who is one of the 10 largest
shareholders in the company and did not want to be identified
revealing trades that are not yet public, has been selling his
fund's stake.
"Not even the best activist investor is going to be able to
do much" if there is a prolonged slowdown in oil production, he
said.
