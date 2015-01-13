Ukraine debt slide haunts contrarian U.S. bond fund star Hasenstab

| BOSTON
BOSTON Jan 13 A slide in Ukraine bond prices
continues to haunt U.S. bond fund star Michael Hasenstab, whose
multibillion-dollar bet on the troubled country's debt is in
turmoil as analysts predict a major restructuring that could
spell losses for investors.
In recent weeks, Ukraine bond prices have plummeted to less
than 60 cents on the dollar on some issues. Analysts at Goldman
Sachs say the market is now pricing in a high default
probability with potential for a write-down in 2015.
Franklin Resources Inc, the parent company of
Franklin Templeton funds, downplayed Ukraine's impact on the $69
billion Templeton Global Bond Fund run by Hasenstab.
The main driver of the fund's near-term underperformance has
been its negative correlation to U.S. Treasuries, said Franklin
spokeswoman Stacey Coleman.
Hasenstab was not available for comment.
"We can't speak for Michael - but as you can see by how the
fund is managed and the size and diversity of the holdings - the
group has the ability to be patient," Coleman said via email.
Nevertheless, the Ukraine bet, which accounted for 3.86
percent of fund assets at the end of September, has taken some
of the shine off Hasenstab's otherwise stellar record.
Fund investors made net withdrawals of $2.24 billion from
the fund during 2014, with most of that happening in December,
according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit. By contrast, during
the four previous years, investors made net deposits of $36.4
billion in the fund.
The fund's total return of 1.41 percent in the past year
lags 53 percent of peer international bond fund managers tracked
by Morningstar Inc. That middle-of-the-pack position is
unfamiliar territory for Hasenstab whose big, contrarian bets
have been more right than wrong. The fund's annualized total
return of 7.47 percent over the past 10 years is better than 99
percent of peers, according to Morningstar.
In Ukraine, the outlook for repayment on government debt has
worsened amid pressing need for outside financial intervention.
Ukraine's economy has been pushed close to bankruptcy by a
pro-Russian separatist war in the east. On Tuesday, the United
States said it will provide up to $2 billion in loan guarantees
as part of a broader international aid package.
Templeton Global Bond Fund owned Ukraine bonds with a market
value of about $2.5 billion at the end of September, the fund's
latest full disclosure of holdings.
Hasenstab, one of Ukraine's largest bondholders, has been a
notable backer of the new government's efforts. A video posted
by the company in April showed Hasenstab visiting Kiev and
praising leaders' structural reforms.
One of the biggest single holdings in Hasenstab's fund has
been a Ukraine bond that matures in July 2017. The
Templeton fund valued its position in those bonds at $622.8
million at the end of the third quarter. Since then, the value
has dropped 34 percent to about 58 cents on the dollar,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Meanwhile, Templeton Global Bond Fund's cash position
increased during the second half of 2014, an indication that
Hasenstab is playing more defense against uncertainty in
emerging markets. The fund held 21.59 percent in cash at the end
of November, compared with 17.32 percent at the end of June,
according to fund disclosures.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing
by Richard Valdmanis and Lisa Shumaker)