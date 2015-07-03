Greek chaos brings valuations headache for fund firms

| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Fund firms with even token
exposure to Greece hope Athens will soon reopen its stock
exchange so they can wave goodbye to the 'guess-work' of valuing
their funds.
The closure of the Athens Stock Exchange since Monday
has made it impossible for managers to ascertain exactly how far
the value of shares in bluechip Greek companies such as Alpha
Bank and Hellenic Telecommunications might
have fallen since the country fell deeper into crisis. It is
unclear when the bourse will reopen.
Only a handful of fund firms still hold large volumes of
Greek stocks, after years of deep recession, political turmoil
and the increasing risk of ejection from the euro sent all but
the most bullish of investors fleeing for the exit.
But even those with tiny proportions of their portfolios
invested in Greek companies have been forced to choose whether
they use 'stale' prices from Friday's close, or consider special
measures to estimate share prices, in order to publish net asset
value (NAV) and ensure the fund can stay open for business.
Without an accurate NAV, which is calculated by dividing the
value of the funds assets after fees by the number of units
held, units can be mispriced when investors look to buy or sell.
"It's necessary fund managers follow the rules governing
valuation, which mean that if they have any doubt a valuation is
reliable, they must exercise best judgement in valuing all the
assets," Mark Sherwin, senior adviser, financial reporting, at
funds industry trade body The Investment Assocation.
"The result of the judgement may be different for different
managers but it's about recording that judgement in a clear way,
and being able to demonstrate how the judgement was made."
Inevitably, some managers are likely over-estimate the hits,
while others are likely to underestimate.
One insight into how investor sentiment towards Greek quoted
companies has changed in the past week is the performance of the
only Greek-focused exchange traded fund that is still trading
globally, according to Lipper.
The $304 million Global X FTSE Greece 20 ETF fell
nearly 20 percent on Monday but gained over the next three
trading days. The ETF is still down about 8 percent from its
last Friday's closing price.
STALE PRICES
Only 36 of more than 3,000 equity mutual funds and exchange
traded funds investing across Europe had invested 2 percent or
more of their assets in Greece, according to their last
disclosed portfolio tracked by Lipper.
But for some, the decision to use stale prices or estimates
to report NAV, could have bigger consequences for investors.
Generali Investments' European Recovery Equity Fund, that
bets mainly on euro zone stocks, had invested 14.4 percent of
its 631 million euros ($699 million) in assets at the end of May
in Greece, according to its monthly factsheet.
Other funds with exposure to Greece included Chou Europe
Series A, which had 15 percent of its assets in Greece, and UBAM
European Opportunities Equity fund that invested 11 percent of
its in the country at the end of March, Lipper data showed.
A spokesman for Generali Investments said the European
Recovery Equity Fund was open as normal but he declined to
disclose how its managers were calculating the fund's NAV.
Hedge fund Horizon Capital Management told investors on
Tuesday it had suspended NAV calculation, subscriptions and
exits from its funds because it could not value Greek assets,
which accounted for nearly a third of the fund.
The $100 million Kairos International Sicav - Small Cap fund
, which has investments in Mytilineos Holdings
as part of its less than 5 percent exposure to Greek
assets, is using last Friday's closing price to calculate its
NAV, a spokesman for the fund said.
Alexander Schindler, member of the executive board of
Germany's Union Investment and president of the European Fund
and Asset Management Association, acknowledged that managers
faced a "real challenge" in valuing funds accurately.
"The last valuation was on Friday last week, then we had
this downturn in the markets. If you have a European equity fund
with 2 percent in Greek stocks, you have to protect those
investors in the fund, as well as those who want to buy,"
Schindler told Reuters at the FundForum event this week.
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Anna Willard)