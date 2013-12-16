版本:
Vanguard set to capture fund flows crown for third straight year

Dec 16 Vanguard Group, the top U.S. mutual fund company, is poised to capture the most fund flows for a third straight year, according to Morningstar Inc.

Through the end of November, Vanguard funds had captured $65.3 billion in fund flows, Morningstar said.

Dimensional Fund Advisors was a distant second with $21 billion.

"Strong inflows into international equity and taxable-bond funds have allowed (Dimensional) to increase market share in both of those category groups," Morningstar said in its report.
