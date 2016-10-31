Big Fidelity investor in Wells Fargo trimmed position in September

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BOSTON Oct 31 Fidelity Contrafund, one of the largest investors in Wells Fargo & Co, reduced its stake in the scandal-hit bank by 5 percent in September, according to the fund's latest holdings report.
Run by star portfolio manager Will Danoff, Contrafund had a $2.2 billion stake in Wells Fargo, or about 50.1 million shares, at the end of September, according to a report released on Sunday. The fund owned about 52.65 million shares at the end of August.
Wells Fargo is the only bank in a Contrafund top 10 holdings list dominated by tech companies. The bank's shares dragged on Contrafund's third-quarter performance, falling nearly 6 percent amid disclosure Wells Fargo branch staff opened as many as 2 million accounts without customers' knowledge.
Contrafund is the third-largest mutual fund investor in Wells Fargo, behind two Vanguard Group index funds, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
