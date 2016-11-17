Top British American Tobacco investor Woodford says backs Reynolds deal

LONDON Nov 17 Leading British investor Neil
Woodford's fund firm said on Thursday it backed a takeover of
Reynolds American by British American Tobacco,
calling the tie-up "inevitable".
The firm's 9.4 billion pound ($11.71 billion) Equity Income
Fund, which faced a "challenging October", used a spike in
Reynolds' share price to sell out of that firm and reinvested
some of the proceeds in its position in BAT.
"Our view is that this deal was inevitable and, although it
has happened earlier than we thought, makes a lot of strategic
and financial sense. We will be voting in favour of the
transaction," the fund said in an update on the firm's website.
The fund was the 7th biggest investor in BAT at the end of
July, Thomson Reuters data showed. At the end of October, it had
6.25 percent of its assets invested in the company, Woodford
said.
Woodford's view on the deal echoes that of Citi analysts
which saw the Reynolds' rejection as a formality and expected
the firms to agree on terms next month.
Also in October, Woodford said the fund had sold its
position in Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche, to use the
money to increase its investments in other companies including
Capita and Paypoint.
At the end of September, Woodford had been the 30th biggest
investor in Roche, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The fund lost 1.44 percent in October, the firm said on its
website, but remained up 2.4 percent in the year-to-date, with
its largest positions in GlaxoSmithKline and Imperial
Brands.
($1 = 0.8030 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Vikram Subhedar)