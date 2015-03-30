Canada's DH Corp to buy payment services firm Fundtech for $1.25 bln

BRIEF-Bombardier Q1 adj EPS $0.00; Pierre Beaudoin to step down as executive chairman
* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent
March 30 Canadian financial technology company DH Corp said it agreed to buy U.S.-based global payment services provider Fundtech for $1.25 billion in cash.
The purchase is expected to expand DH's reach among global financial institutions and large U.S. banks, the company said.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent
* Qtrly total net revenues $43.5 million versus. $50.9 million
* Q1 revenue $1.085 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion