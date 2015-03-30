版本:
Canada's DH Corp to buy payment services firm Fundtech for $1.25 bln

March 30 Canadian financial technology company DH Corp said it agreed to buy U.S.-based global payment services provider Fundtech for $1.25 billion in cash.

The purchase is expected to expand DH's reach among global financial institutions and large U.S. banks, the company said.

(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
