UPDATE 1-S1 terminates Fundtech merger agreement

* Maintains ACI offer not in shareholders' interest
* Fundtech agrees to be bought by PE firm GTCR for $390 mln
Sept 16 Financial technology provider S1 Corp
said it terminated its merger agreement with
Israel-based Fundtech Ltd and received $11.9
million in termination fee.
In a separate release, Fundtech said it has agreed to be
bought by Chicago-based private-equity firm GTCR for around $390
million.
On Thursday, Fundtech had said GTCR's $23.33 a share cash
offer was "superior" to S1's all-stock offer of $24.70 per
Fundtech share.
S1, however, maintained that the takeover bid from larger
rival ACI Worldwide Inc was not in the best interest of
its shareholders.
The special shareholders meeting on Oct. 13 has been
cancelled, S1 said in a statement.
Shares of S1 were up nearly 1 percent at $9.19 in mid-day
trade on Nasdaq, while those of ACI were up about 2 percent at
$30.31. Shares of Fundtech were flat.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)