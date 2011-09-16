UPDATE 1-S1 terminates Fundtech merger agreement

* Maintains ACI offer not in shareholders' interest

* Fundtech agrees to be bought by PE firm GTCR for $390 mln

Sept 16 Financial technology provider S1 Corp said it terminated its merger agreement with Israel-based Fundtech Ltd and received $11.9 million in termination fee.

In a separate release, Fundtech said it has agreed to be bought by Chicago-based private-equity firm GTCR for around $390 million.

On Thursday, Fundtech had said GTCR's $23.33 a share cash offer was "superior" to S1's all-stock offer of $24.70 per Fundtech share.

S1, however, maintained that the takeover bid from larger rival ACI Worldwide Inc was not in the best interest of its shareholders.

The special shareholders meeting on Oct. 13 has been cancelled, S1 said in a statement.

Shares of S1 were up nearly 1 percent at $9.19 in mid-day trade on Nasdaq, while those of ACI were up about 2 percent at $30.31. Shares of Fundtech were flat. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)