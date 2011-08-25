FUNDVIEW-Aviva funds tgt $824 mln of property buys

* REaLM project to address UK pensions under-funding gap

* Could attract a "couple of billion" pounds

* Looking for deals with a 4-4.5 percent yield

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Aug 25 British insurer Aviva's asset management arm has about 500 million pounds ($824 million) to spend over four UK-focused funds, respectively targeting ground rents, student and social housing, and commercial property.

The open-ended funds are grouped under Aviva Investors' Return Enhancing and Liability Matching (REaLM) project, which the fund manager launched in July in a bid to fill the under-funding gap faced by UK pension schemes.

An under-funding gap occurs when the total payout liability of a pension fund is greater than its projected asset value.

When asked if the cash pile across the four funds totaled about 500 million pounds, Aviva Investors' managing director for UK property, Richard Jones, said: "It's in that realm."

"We've got high hopes for it (REaLM) and if it did grow to a couple of billion in three years, I wouldn't be hugely surprised. But we're not saying that's our target," Jones said.

Aviva Investors, which has more than 23 billion pounds of real estate funds under management, declined to comment on how the cash pot was split between the funds, which were looking to invest in RPI-linked leases of more than 25 years.

Two more funds are due to open later in 2011 as part of the REaLM project, which targets returns of 150-200 basis points more than the 2.5 percent offered by 10-year UK government bonds , net of fees and expenses.

DEALMAKING

The four funds were looking for deals with yields typically between 4.5-5 percent, Jones said. There was justification for higher-yielding deals depending on the property occupier's risk profile, he said.

REaLM had made a number of ground rent deals, each with a yield of 4-4.5 percent. It was also "actively doing deals with" social housing providers and was keen on student housing deals with Russell Group universities, which are 20 of the UK's leading universities.

Ground rent is the annual payment made by the leaseholder of a property to the owner of its freehold, offering stable income streams during times of market volatility. REaLM invests in both commercial and residential ground rents.

"Deals that we've done would be anything between a few hundred thousand pounds to ... 20 million. They tend to be within those sort of size bands, but we're doing lots of them at the moment," Jones said.

The funds were only looking at UK property assets, although Jones said "there was a lot of potential to go wider."

REaLM targets UK-based pension funds, and was launched with a "significant investment" from the 8.5 billion pound-strong Aviva Staff Pension Scheme, Aviva said in July. ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds)