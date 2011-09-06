UPDATE 1-Furiex Pharma IBS drug meets mid-stage trial goal

(Follows alerts)

Sept 6 Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug for a chronic form of irritable bowel syndrome met its main goal in a mid-stage study.

The 12-week mid-stage proof-of-concept trial was evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug MuDelta for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with chronic diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The main goal of analysing stool consistency and abdominal pain at week four showed a response rate of 14 percent compared to 6 percent response rate to placebo, the company said in a statement.

Most commonly reported adverse events were nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Furiex's shares closed at $13.74 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.