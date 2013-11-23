版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日

BRIEF-Furniture Brands says court declares KPS capital Partners' affiliate as winning bidder of co

Nov 22 Furniture Brands International Inc : * Announces results of court-supervised sales process * Bankruptcy court declared affiliate of KPS capital partners lp as winning

bidder to acquire substantially all of co's assets * Says co and KPS expect to complete the transaction in the next several business days * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

