BRIEF-Furniture Brands says court declares KPS capital Partners' affiliate as winning bidder of co

Vale megadeal puts Morgan Stanley, Bradesco at the top of Brazil M&A
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and
Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions
rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the
$21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the
world's No.1 iron ore producer.
New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the
investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco
Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's
rankings by almost 1