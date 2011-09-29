US says Furukawa to pay $200 mln in auto parts case

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Tokyo-based Furukawa
Electric Co (5801.T) agreed to plead guilty and pay a $200
million fine for its role in a criminal price-fixing and
bid-rigging conspiracy over the sale of parts to automakers,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
It said three executives, who are Japanese nationals, have
also agreed to plead guilty and to serve prison time in the
United States ranging from a year and a day to 18 months.
The cases represented the department's first charges as a
result of its ongoing international investigation of price
fixing and bid rigging in the auto parts industry.
According to charges filed in federal court in Detroit,
Furukawa and its executives -- Junichi Funo, Hirotsugu Nagata
and Tetsuya Ukai -- engaged in a conspiracy to rig bids and fix
prices of automotive wire harnesses and related products sold
in the United States and elsewhere.
The department said Furukawa participated in the conspiracy
for about 10 years, starting in January 2000.
The harnesses are used to direct and control electronic
components, wiring and circuit boards in cars. Two of the
executives worked in the Honda (7267.T) sales division of
Furukawa while the third one was a general sales manager and
chief financial officer in the United States.
The company and the executives agreed to assist the
investigation, the Justice Department said.
(Reporting by James Vicini, Editing by Dave Zimmerman)