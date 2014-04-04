Jennifer Lopez-backed channel nears deal to buy Fuse TV - Bloomberg

April 3 Latino-focused channel NuvoTV is nearing
a deal to buy Madison Square Garden Co's Fuse TV and may
announce the deal on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/kub38v)
Cable channel NuvoTV made an offer last month to buy Fuse TV
for more than $200 million in cash and stock.
Fuse, an American music television network, reaches about 74
million homes through pay-TV systems including DirecTV
and Dish Network Corp.
NuvoTV and Madison Square Garden were not available for
comment, outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)