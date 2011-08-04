UPDATE 2-Fusion-io swings to profit, expects Q1 rev to fall

* Sees Q1 rev $60-$65 mln

* Q4 rev $71.7 mln

* Sees dependence on large customers to fall

* Buys IO Turbine for $95 mln (Adds details from conference call, management comments, detail on outlook, transaction)

Aug 4 Fusion-io Inc swung to a profit as quarterly revenue rose over six times, but the storage hardware and software maker's sees a sequential fall in margins as it tries to reduce dependence on a handful of large customers.

The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $71.7 million -- up from $10.9 million -- but said it expects first-quarter revenue to fall sequentially to $60-$65 million.

Fusion-io, which went public in June, reported a profit of $5.8 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $11.9 million, or $1 a share a year ago.

Sales to major customers will fall sequentially and margins would come down as Fusion-io diversifies its customer base and tweaks product mix, Chief Executive David Flynn told analysts.

"We had a very rich product mix in the quarter but the target gross margin is in the 56-58 percent (range), which would oscillate depending on the mix of product itself," Chief Financial Officer Dennis Wolf told Reuters.

The company reported fourth-quarter gross margin of 66.2 percent but expects it to come down to 58 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2012.

The company's 10 biggest customers, including Facebook, Apple and Hewlett-Packard , accounted for 75 percent of revenue in fiscal 2010.

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Fusion-io, which employs Apple Inc co-founder Steve Wozniak as its chief scientist, makes storage memory hardware and software that make data centre servers more efficient by speeding up data processing.

Fusion-io said it will buy virtualization software provider IO Turbine Inc for $95 million in cash and stock and expects the buy to shave 2 cents off its earnings in 2012.

Shares of the company, which have gained over 24 percent in value over their offering price, closed at $23.6 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up 2 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)