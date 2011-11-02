CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Fusion-io Q1 beats street, shares up

(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that the company expects
full-year revenue of $305.7 million, not $381.5 million)
* Raises FY12 rev growth to about 55 pct from 40 pct
* Q1 adj EPS $0.15 vs est. $0.03
* Q1 rev $74.4 vs est. $64.1 mln
* Shares up 16 pct
Nov 2 Fusion-io Inc quarterly profit
beat estimates as revenue jumped 175 percent and the storage
hardware and software maker raised its full-year revenue
outlook, sending its shares up as much as 16 percent.
The company now expects full-year revenue of $305.7 million,
a growth of about 55 percent. It had earlier forecast a 40
percent growth.
Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $290.8
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, the company earned $7.2 million, or 7
cents per share, compared with a loss of $5.8 million or loss of
46 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 15 cents a share
Revenue rose to 175 percent to $74.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 3 cents a
share on revenue of $64.1 million.
Shares rose 16 percent to $36.99 in extended trade. They
closed at $32 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)