UPDATE 1-Fusion-io Q2 loss narrows, higher costs hit margins

* Sees Q3 rev about $85 mln

* Q2 adj EPS $0.05 vs est $0.03

* Q2 revenue $84.1 mln vs est $75.8 mln

* Q2 gross margins 51.0 pct vs 58.7 pct, a yr ago

* Shares fall 13 pct in after-market trade

Jan 24 Fusion-io Inc, a maker of storage memory hardware and software for data centers, posted a narrower quarterly loss, but its margins shrank as costs more than doubled.

Fusion-io shares were trading down 13 percent after the bell, after closing at $30.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of about $85 million, while analysts were expecting $79 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $5.7 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $84.1 million from $31.2 million a year ago but gross margin came in at 51.0 percent, down from 58.7 percent last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected second-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $75.8 million.