Fusion-io reports wider fourth-quarter loss

Aug 7 Storage drive maker Fusion-io Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as sales and marketing costs jumped almost 51 percent.

The loss widened to $23.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $2.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $106.05 million.

Fusion-io makes solid state memory drives using NAND flash technology and counts Facebook Inc and Apple Inc among its key customers. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is Fusion-io's chief scientist.