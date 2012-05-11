版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 11:32 BJT

Warburg in talks to buy India's Future Capital-report

May 11 Private equity investor Warburg Pincus LLC is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in Indian financial services company Future Capital Holdings Ltd from its founders, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Warburg is expected to pay 170 rupees a share for 56 percent stake in Future Capital, the newspaper said, citing people close to the situation. The reported offer price values the stake at 6.2 billion rupees ($116 million).

Future Capital is the non-banking finance arm of diversified Future Group. The company provides consumer and mortgage loans and has a market capitalisation of about $170 million. Shares in Future Capital rose 2.7 percent on Thursday to 140.70 rupees.

Warburg Pincus and Future Capital could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐