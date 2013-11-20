版本:
2013年 11月 21日

BRIEF-Futurefuel says declares special cash dividend of U.S. $0.25 per share

Nov 20 FutureFuel Corp : * Declares special dividend for 2013 and quarterly dividend program for 2014 * Says declared a special cash dividend of U.S. $0.25 per share on its common

stock * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
