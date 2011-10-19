UPDATE 1-ICE plans grain futures after Canada Wheat Board law

* Wheat Board legislation seen passing by end of 2011

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 19 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc ( ICE.N ) will launch its new futures contracts for milling wheat, durum wheat and feed barley shortly after legislation is approved to end the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly, the president of its Canadian exchange said on Wednesday.

Winnipeg-based ICE Futures Canada is preparing contracts for milling wheat, durum wheat and feed barley and awaiting a review by the Manitoba Securities Commission, president and chief operating officer Brad Vannan said in an interview.

The Conservative government aims to pass legislation, which it introduced on Tuesday, through Canada's House of Commons by the end of 2011, which would end the Wheat Board's 69-year-old grain marketing monopoly as of Aug. 1, 2012. [ID:nN1E79H0TX]

ICE will look to introduce its new contracts within a week of the legislation's final approval, called royal assent. Trading will most likely begin sometime in January, starting with contracts for October delivery, Vannan said.

"The milling wheat contract is by far the biggest market (of the three)," Vannan said, adding that there is strong commercial and speculator interest in all three. "(Milling wheat) has got the best opportunities."

The milling wheat contract has competition from the spring wheat contract traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange <0#MWE:>, while the durum contract may be the only one in the world, Vannan said.

The feed barley contract will trade alongside an existing ICE barley contract <0#AB:> until its thin open interest dissolves.

The new contracts will be priced in Canadian dollars, with Canadian delivery points and consisting of 100 tonnes per contract for milling wheat and durum and 20 tonnes for barley.

"This tremendous announcement means that farmers will have an important risk-management tool for the day when they get the right to market their own grain," Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said in a statement.

"When the bill becomes law, farmers will immediately be able to forward contract, leading to increased competition among buyers for their high-quality wheat and barley."

Under existing Canadian law, western Canadian farmers must market their wheat and barley for export or milling purposes through the Wheat Board.

ICE Canada is best known for its widely traded canola contract <0#RS:>. ICE bought the former Winnipeg Commodities Exchange in 2007. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Dale Hudson)