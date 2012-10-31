Banks more open to futures as derivatives rules set in

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 31 Large banks are becoming more
supportive of some futures contracts that they have previously
failed to back, as new rules designed to reduce the risks of
privately traded derivatives draw more investors towards
exchange-traded products, some exchange heads said on Wednesday.
Many of the world's largest banks that dominate the $648
trillion privately traded derivatives markets have been
resistant to attempts to launch competing listed products, in
order to protect lucrative profits associated with their
effective oligopoly in over-the-counter credit, interest rate
and equity derivatives markets.
That mentality, however, is starting to change as the
markets evolve in the face of new international rules that will
increase margin requirements against over-the-counter contracts,
making them more costly to trade.
Some futures products in the past had been seen as "too
threatening" to the over-the-counter derivatives businesses of
banks, however "the market has evolved since then," said Andreas
Preuss, chief executive at Frankfurt-based exchange Eurex, a
unit of Deutsche Boerse, at a futures industry event
in Chicago.
Phupinder Gill, CEO at Chicago-based CME Group, used
bank support for its impending launch of futures on interest
rate swaps as an example of the new openness to some products.
"Many of the large banks that never supported these
innovations are going to be market makers for us on day one," he
said at the same event.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
, and Morgan Stanley are among the banks that will
make markets in the contracts set to launch on Nov. 13, the CME
said last month.
Other rules aimed at bringing greater price transparency to
the over-the-counter contracts and help draw new participants to
the markets are expected to make much of the privately traded
markets more like the futures industry, a change some market
participants have dubbed as the "futurization" of swaps.
Finbarr Hutcheson, Chief Executive Officer of NYSE Liffe
, said, however, that not all market evolution under new
regulations will be in the direction of futures-style contracts,
and that some rules may push more activity to swaps, depending
on factors including tax considerations.