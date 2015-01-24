Critic re-elected to U.S. futures-industry regulator's board

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 23 A critic of the U.S. National
Futures Association won re-election to its board, the industry
regulator said on Friday, setting the stage for more tension
over its practices.
James Koutoulas, chief executive of Typhon Capital
Management, was re-elected as a director after accusing the NFA
of breaking its own rules for nominating public representatives
last year and of falsifying documents to cover up alleged
wrongdoing.
The Chicago-based regulator, which is funded by industry
fees, has denied Koutoulas' accusations. Its chairman had
suggested they may have been part of Koutoulas' campaign to hold
onto his seat. Koutoulas said the accusations were unrelated to
his re-election bid.
John Roe, president of Roe Capital Management, also was
re-elected to the board, according to a notice the NFA sent to
its members.
Koutoulas and Roe co-founded the Commodity Customer
Coalition in late 2011 to help former clients of failed
brokerage MF Global get their money back and advocated for
customers of Peregrine Financial Group, which collapsed in 2012
after it was found to have defrauded clients for about two
decades.
The NFA failed to find the wrongdoing in annual audits
during that period.
The election results "show that the membership still wants
change and reform at the NFA," Koutoulas said in a phone
interview.
Jeffrey Malec, chief executive of Attain Capital Management,
lost his bid to stay on the board to Michael Burke, chief
executive of HighGround Trading.
Malec, Koutoulas and Roe were personally stung by the
bankruptcies of MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group and won
spots on the NFA's board in 2013 on a campaign for more
aggressive customer protection.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)