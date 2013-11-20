版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Fuwei Films reports Q3 loss of $0.29 per share

Nov 20 Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd : * Announces third quarter fiscal 2013 unaudited financial results * Q3 loss per share $0.29 * Q3 revenue fell 14.5 percent to RMB 75.9 million * Qtrly revenue $12.4 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
