2014年 7月 18日

BRIEF-Fuyao Glass' unit signs agreement with U.S. firm PPG to acquire production assets for $56 mln

July 18 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says its U.S. unit signs agreement with PPG Industries Inc to acquire two float glass production lines assets for $56 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jWiSxl

