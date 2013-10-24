Li's insurer FWD Group names Ronald Arculli as chairman

HONG KONG Oct 24 FWD Group named Ronald Arculli
as its chairman, the Hong Kong-based insurer said on Thursday as
owner Richard Li takes on the industry's entrenched players by
hiring top executives in Asia and from the competition.
Li launched FWD in October 2012 and last year acquired ING
Groep's Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand insurance units for $2.1
billion in cash, marking his return to an industry he had exited
in 2007.
Those operations were renamed as FWD in August this year and
the company is owned by Li's Pacific Century Group.
Key recent hires by Li include Zurich Insurance Group AG's
Julian Lipman, who was named regional chief operating
officer of FWD; Manulife Financial Corp's David Wong,
who was hired as CEO for Hong Kong and Macau; and Mike Plaxton
from AXA, who is CEO for Thailand.
Arculli was chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
until last year, before moving to Asia-based law firm
King & Wood Mallesons.