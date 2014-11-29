Bafin says forex probe shows possible criminal acts-magazine

BERLIN Nov 29 German market watchdog Bafin has
found isolated cases of possible criminal activity during its
investigation into banks' practices in foreign exchange trading,
the head of banking supervision was quoted as saying.
Authorities around the world are examining whether traders
from different banks worked together to influence currency
prices, and also whether they traded ahead of their own
customers or failed to accurately represent to customers how
they were determining the prices.
"So far we have only found isolated cases but they are
anything but reassuring. These are possibly criminal acts that
could happen because checks failed," Raimund Roeseler told the
Wirtschaftswoche weekly in an advance copy ahead of publication.
He said the investigation would still take some time, adding
it was an enormous market.
Earlier this month, U.S., British and Swiss regulators fined
six major banks a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop
traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market,
following a year-long global investigation.
Roeseler declined to confirm that a separate investigation
into Deutsche Bank over possible efforts to
manipulate benchmark interest rates would be concluded this
year.
Deutsche Bank has said it was cooperating with regulators
and industry sources have said the bank is hoping to settle the
affair with regulators before the New Year.
