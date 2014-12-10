HSBC dismisses head of FX trading for EMEA -source

BRIEF-U.S. FDA expands approved use of Stivarga to treat liver cancer
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
By Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever
LONDON Dec 10 British bank HSBC has dismissed its head of foreign exchange trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Stuart Scott, a source with knowledge of the decision said on Wednesday.
"He has gone," the source said, adding that the move was broadly in the context of a global investigation into manipulation of currency markets which saw HSBC and five other banks fined a total of $4.3 billion last month.
Scott was not reachable at the bank for comment.
Heidi Ashley, spokeswoman for HSBC in London, declined to comment.
Scott's dismissal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, follows the departure of two London-based currency traders at HSBC in October.
They were Serge Sarramegna, who had been the bank's UK head of G10 foreign exchange cash trading, and Edward Pinto, who traded Scandinavian currencies. Both were fired after being suspended in January.
HSBC last month paid $618 million in the FX settlements with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and U.S. authorities last month - $343 million to the FCA and $275 million to the U.S. authorities.
Sources told Reuters last month that officials from the U.S. Department of Justice will interview current or former employees at HSBC in London as part of their ongoing investigations. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)
TORONTO, April 27 Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Shares in Vale SA slumped the most in two weeks on Thursday, as executives signaled lackluster trends for iron ore prices this year and investors reacted to a first-quarter profit miss with disappointment.