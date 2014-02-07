UPDATE 1-RBC Capital Markets co-head of FX trading leaves bank

By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Feb 7 Graeme King has left his role as
co-head of foreign exchange spot trading at RBC Capital Markets
, the bank confirmed on Friday, marking the fourth high
profile industry departure this week.
The bank said his exit was not related to the global
investigation into allegations of currency rate manipulation.
London-based King wasn't immediately available for comment
Market sources said he had been working at RBC as recently
as Thursday.
"We do not comment on employee matters, but any suggestion
that this is related to the broader FX regulatory investigations
is incorrect," a spokesperson for RBC said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
King joined RBC in June 2011, according to the Financial
Conduct Authority register of approved market participants.
Media reports at the time say he joined from Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
UK regulators said this week that their probe into the
currency manipulation and collusion allegations would likely
continue into 2015.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority, said the allegations are "every bit as bad"
as those in the Libor interest rate-rigging scandal, which has
so far cost banks $6 billion in fines and settlements.
The investigators are looking into online and chatroom
communications between traders at some of the world's biggest
banks. More than 20 traders have been placed on leave, suspended
or fired since June last year.
King's exit comes the same week as three high-level
departures at foreign exchange operations at Citigroup and
Goldman Sachs.
Anil Prasad is standing down from his position as global
head of foreign exchange at Citi in London for reasons unrelated
to the investigations underway.
At Goldman in New York, Steven Cho, global head of G-10 spot
and forward trading, and Leland Lim, co-head of macro trading
for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, both retired from the bank.