版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 9日 星期一 17:25 BJT

RPT-BRIEF: Thomson Reuters agrees to acquire FX Alliance Inc

July 9 Thomson Reuters Corp :

- Thomson Reuters agrees to acquire FX Alliance Inc (Fxall), the leading multi-bank electronic foreign exchange platform

- Says deal for $22 per share in cash

- Says expects the acquisition to close in the third quarter

- Fxall board has unanimously resolved to recommend that all shareholders tender their shares into the offer

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐