UPDATE 1-FX Alliance prices IPO below range -underwriter

Feb 8 FX Alliance Inc priced its initial
public offering of common stock at $12 per share, below its
expected price range, according to an underwriter.
The New York-based company, which provides electronic
foreign exchange trading solutions, had expected to sell 5.2
million shares in its IPO at between $13.50 and $15.50 each.
All the shares in the offering are being sold by a group of
selling stockholders, which includes Citigroup Technology,
Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC USA and Royal Bank of
Scotland.
The company, which will not receive any proceeds from the
IPO, is valued at about $340 million at the IPO price.
FX Alliance shares will begin trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "FX."
The company, which has over 1,000 institutional clients,
expects net income of between $25.6 million and $26.4 million on
revenue between $117.5 million and $118.5 million, for the year
ended Dec. 31, 2011.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman, Sachs & Co, Citigroup and JP
Morgan acted as joint book-running managers to the offering.