FXCM says it has been hacked

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 FXCM Inc, an online foreign exchange trading service provider, said it was the victim of a hacking attack involving unauthorized access to customer information.
The company said it had identified a "small number" of unauthorized wire transfers from customer accounts.
The company said it received an email from a hacker claiming to have illegal access to customer information and that it had notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
All funds have been returned to the accounts that were compromised, the company said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.