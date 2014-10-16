版本:
BRIEF-Fyffes says Chiquita offer 'remains superior' to Cutrale-Safra's

Oct 16 Fyffes Plc

* Fyffes comments on Cutrale Safra inferior offer

* Agreed merger between Chiquita and Fyffes remains superior to today's unsolicited takeover offer from Cutrale-Safra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
