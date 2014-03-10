版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Fyffes shares rise 29 percent after Chiquita deal

DUBLIN, March 10 Fyffes PLC : * Shares rise 29 percent after Chiquita deal
