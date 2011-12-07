UPDATE 1-G-III Apparel Q3 profits beat estimates, shares up

* Q3 EPS $2.16 vs est $2.14
Dec 7 G-III Apparel Group Ltd's
posted quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations, as
higher promotions drove sales despite a challenging retail
environment, sending the clothes maker's shares up 21 percent
after the bell.
Net income came in at $43.6 million, or $2.16 per share,
compared with $42.7 million, or $2.16 cents a share, a year ago.
G-III Apparel -- which licenses clothes and accessories
under the Calvin Klein, Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc
, Cole Haan and Guess Inc brands, said revenue
rose 13 percent to $510 million.
Analysts expected profit of $2.14 on revenue of $497.5
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading up at $24.74 in
after-market trade. They had closed at $20.36 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.