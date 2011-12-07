UPDATE 1-G-III Apparel Q3 profits beat estimates, shares up

* Q3 EPS $2.16 vs est $2.14

* Q3 rev up 13 pct to 510 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $2.50-$2.60 vs est $2.80

* Sees FY12 revenue $125 bln vs est $1.24 bln

Dec 7 G-III Apparel Group Ltd's posted quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations, as higher promotions drove sales despite a challenging retail environment, sending the clothes maker's shares up 21 percent after the bell.

Net income came in at $43.6 million, or $2.16 per share, compared with $42.7 million, or $2.16 cents a share, a year ago.

G-III Apparel -- which licenses clothes and accessories under the Calvin Klein, Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc , Cole Haan and Guess Inc brands, said revenue rose 13 percent to $510 million.

Analysts expected profit of $2.14 on revenue of $497.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading up at $24.74 in after-market trade. They had closed at $20.36 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.