RPT-G20 agrees on push to close tax loopholes, make multinationals pay

By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY Feb 23 The world's top economies agreed
on Sunday to develop stricter rules on cross-border taxation to
close loopholes that have allowed multinationals such as
Starbucks Corp, Google Inc, Apple Inc
and Amazon.com Inc to avoid paying taxes.
The Group of 20 endorsed a set of common standards for
sharing bank account information across borders with automatic
exchange of information among its members to take effect by the
end of 2015.
"Some multinational companies aren't paying their fair share
of tax anywhere," Australian Finance Minister Joe Hockey, who
hosted the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers
in Sydney, said at the close of the gathering. "We want a global
response."
Reports of profit shifting by companies away from high tax
countries to more relaxed tax regimes have sparked public
inquiries in the United States and Britain.
Global tax evasion could be costing more than $3 trillion a
year according to researchers from Tax Justice Network, while as
much as $32 trillion - twice the size of U.S. gross domestic
product - could be stashed away in tax havens.
Tightening tax loopholes has gained urgency in the aftermath
of the global financial crisis when developed nations' efforts
to avert economic meltdown left them with gaping budget holes
and record debt.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
has targeted fiscal consolidation as a key part of its growth
strategy for the G20, but that will be hard to achieve if tax
bases are eroded further.
Corporate tax evasion is also a challenge for poor
countries, which typically have the least developed tax systems
and enforcement. Around $160 billion each year fail to reach
developing nations because of multinationals' tax avoidance,
according to a recent report by Christian Aid. That is more than
they receive in aid from rich nations.
The push on tax reform at the Sydney G20 meeting was firmly
backed by Washington and Australia and the United States signed
a deal on the eve of the meeting under the U.S. Foreign Account
Tax Compliance Act that targets "non-compliant" taxpayers using
foreign bank accounts.
Tightening the tax rules would prevent so-called Base
Erosion and Profit Shifting by multinationals that exploit gaps
and mismatches in national tax rules to make profits "disappear"
from high tax regimes and shift to low tax locations.
"What we are doing is not to say, well, we need to close
down Bermuda," Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD's Centre
for Tax Policy and Administration, told reporters.
"There will be a neutralisation of these types of schemes
and that is what we are doing and that where we think we can
succeed, because if you try to dictate to countries what they
have to do domestically, if you try to impede on their
sovereignty, you cannot succeed."
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said he intended to
make Europe a leader in such efforts with France ready to sign
agreements with Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain, within the
next few weeks.
Divisions remain within the G20 on issues such as whether
technology companies should be taxed at the source country,
where the customer is and value is created, or at the residence
country, where the product originated. But Australia's Hockey
said there was consensus that companies had to pay.
The push also has some business support.
"The Amazons of the world that operate in other countries
don't pay taxes in Australia and don't employ people in
Australia; those things concern me," said Richard Goyder, Chief
Executive of Australian retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd and
president of the B20 Australia forum of business leaders that
liaises with the G20.
The OECD standard builds on U.S. rules, which ask foreign
financial institutions to report on all accounts held by U.S.
citizens, or pay a punitive 30 per cent withholding on all U.S.
income.
Quentin Grafton, a professor of economics at the Australian
National University in Canberra, welcomed the G20 commitment,
but warned that achieving a global standard would be difficult
given tax havens like Bermuda and Ireland are not part of the
grouping.
"This is a win-lose proposition, so that makes it a
difficult proposition," he said. "Those countries that will lose
out will try and oppose it."
Grafton said the OECD has been trying for more than a decade
to bring about tax reform and the next test would come in
September when it reports on planned actions.