Basel issues final rule on banks' exposure to clearing houses

LONDON, April 10 Capital charges on banks to
cover their exposure to clearing houses will be capped from
2017, the global Basel Committee of banking supervisors said on
Thursday.
Clearing houses, which stand between two sides of a trade to
ensure its completion if one side goes bust, are set to grow
rapidly as more of the $700 trillion derivatives market is
cleared to increase transparency and safety.
The Basel Committee published its final rule on Thursday
which contained several changes from interim requirements
already in place.
The changes include an explicit cap on capital charges for
exposures to so-called qualifying clearing house, meaning those
that meet all the new safety standards.
There is also a new method for determining actual capital
requirements.
"In formulating the revised framework, the committee sought
to avoid undue complexity and to ensure consistency, where
possible, with relevant initiatives advanced by other
supervisory bodies," the Committee said in a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Chris Vellacott)