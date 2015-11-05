Beset by regulation, bankers fear more pain ahead

* G20 set to endorse last big reform in response to crisis
* Regulators say focus shifting from rule-making to
implementation
* Many bankers say another wave of capital demands is coming
By Huw Jones and Steve Slater
LONDON, Nov 5 Even as world leaders prepare to
endorse new banking rules to draw a line under the financial
crisis, many bankers see no end in sight to the painful demands
on an industry that became the focus of public and political
anger.
More than six years after the 2008-09 crisis, the Group of
20 economies is this month set to approve the last major piece
of regulation designed to avoid a repeat of the bank collapses
that led to massive taxpayer bailouts in the United States and
Europe.
The reform, which requires the biggest banks to hold a
substantial layer of bonds that can be converted into equity if
the lender hits trouble, follows the introduction of rules known
as Basel III that increased the amount of capital banks must
hold, as well as curbs on bonuses, risk-taking and trading.
Regulators say the G20 summit represents a milestone that
will allow them to shift focus away from rule-making, to
implementation.
But bankers are not calling the turn yet.
Many say another wave of capital demands is coming down the
tracks from precisely that review and standardisation phase.
"We are now looking at capital increases that are
significant across the industry - potentially larger than
earlier capital rule changes that were specifically designed to
increase capital levels," said Wilson Ervin, vice-chairman in
Credit Suisse's executive office.
The drive to keep up close bank supervision was illustrated
on Thursday when regulators said Europe's lenders would be
tested to measure their financial resilience next year, although
there will be no minimum capital hurdle. It came a day after the
European Central Bank's chief supervisor said some still faced a
"significant credit risk".
'CAUTIOUS ABOUT SIREN VOICES'
G20 leaders, meeting in Turkey on Nov. 15-16, are due to
endorse the reform that requires the world's 30 biggest banks
including HSBC, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan to hold bonds that can be "bailed in".
But Ervin said a separate review of banks' trading books,
coupled with how the bail-in bonds plan is structured, means the
30 top banks face having to collectively issue $1 trillion more
of the bonds than they originally thought.
Banks also say they need to increase capital due to moves by
the Basel Committee and other regulators to standardise how the
riskiness of loans is calculated.
Several other senior bankers have voiced concern that there
is no end in sight to the rising regulatory burden.
"Compliance with the new requirements will come at a
significant additional cost," UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti
said on Tuesday after cutting profitability targets.
"Regulation and the macroeconomic environment have changed
materially. So we need to adjust both our actions and our
expectations accordingly," he said.
Some bankers are so concerned they have dubbed the
implementation process over the coming years as "Basel IV".
Any prospect of more capital demands could set the scene for
a renewed battle between banks and policymakers over how best to
pull off the balancing act of reining in lenders to ensure they
are not 'too big to fail', while freeing them to lend more to
boost sputtering economies.
Regulators say talk of "Basel IV" is scaremongering.
"There's not an appetite to layer on more and more," William
Coen, secretary general of the Basel Committee group of
regulators, told Reuters last week, though he acknowledged
selected banks could face higher requirements.
"We work quite a bit with the industry so really there
shouldn't be any surprises. We have done a good job at
telegraphing the level of capital," he said.
Regulators have also said there appears to be waning
political support in some countries for more reforms, but they
are unequivocal on one thing - there is no going back to the
light-touch regulation seen before the crisis.
"Let's be cautious about the siren voices of financial self
interest that were partly responsible for luring us on the rocks
in the first place," Paul Fisher, deputy head of the Bank of
England's Prudential Regulation Authority, said in September.
BONUSES
Regulators have waged a two-pronged attack on banks to
improve their capital strength, requiring firms to increase the
amount they hold in reserve for when trouble hits, and making
sure capital quality improves so it can genuinely absorb losses.
Royal Bank of Scotland, the biggest casualty of the
crisis after needing 46 billion pounds ($71 billion) of British
taxpayer cash, illustrates the regulatory shift.
At the end of 2007, its core capital represented 4.5 percent
of its assets on a risk-adjusted basis (RWAs). Now it holds
common equity - which is far higher quality capital than the old
measure - of 16.2 percent.
The world's top 100 banks all now hold common equity above
the new minimum requirement of 7 percent of RWAs. They have
filled a shortfall that was estimated at 486 billion euros
($538 billion) in mid-2011, and in that time improved their
common equity ratio to 11.1 percent on average from 7.1 percent,
the Bank for International Settlements has estimated.
Policymakers and banks have also been at loggerheads over
attempts to rein in high pay, which many regard as the main
driver of the risk-taking that drove banks to the brink.
Europe has told banks they cannot pay bonuses higher than
twice the salary, but even some policymakers say that has merely
seen firms increase fixed pay, side-step the rules with
"allowances".
More successful have been regulatory moves to defer bankers'
pay by up to seven years and pay more out in stock.
Capital and pay are two of the highest-profile areas of new
rules, but policymakers have been busy across many other areas.
More stringent liquidity and leverage rules, more regular
and robust stress-testing of banks and tougher governance making
executives and senior managers more accountable for their
actions are in place or coming into force.
Policymakers are worried about reform fatigue setting in
after years of rulemaking. They want banks to have a clear
picture of the rules they face, to free them up to lend more.
"The authorities generally, including regulators, do not
want the stability of the graveyard," said the Bank of England's
Fisher.
($1 = 0.6499 pounds; $1 = 0.9040 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Steve Slater; Editing by Pravin
Char)