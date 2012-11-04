No sign of Basel III timing change request-Mexico official

MEXICO CITY Nov 3 There has been no discussion
about putting back the start date for new rules of bank capital
buffers in the lead-up to this weekend's G20 meeting, a senior
Mexican Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Saturday.
U.S. and European financial officials are likely to
come under pressure from peers when they meet in Mexico City for
dragging their feet on implementing the so-called Basel III
accords, the world's response to the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"In the last three weeks, not one conference call, not one
paper that has been presented, has suggested that modifying the
timetable could be put forward by anyone," said Juan Manuel
Valle, head of the banking and securities department at the
Finance Ministry.