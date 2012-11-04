No sign of Basel III timing change request-Mexico official

MEXICO CITY Nov 3 There has been no discussion about putting back the start date for new rules of bank capital buffers in the lead-up to this weekend's G20 meeting, a senior Mexican Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Saturday.

U.S. and European financial officials are likely to come under pressure from peers when they meet in Mexico City for dragging their feet on implementing the so-called Basel III accords, the world's response to the 2007-09 financial crisis.

"In the last three weeks, not one conference call, not one paper that has been presented, has suggested that modifying the timetable could be put forward by anyone," said Juan Manuel Valle, head of the banking and securities department at the Finance Ministry.