Regulators back mixed approach to compiling Libor

LONDON, July 17 Reforms from global regulators
to prevent banks rigging market benchmarks like Libor again have
stopped short of heeding U.S. calls for a more radical response
to cleaning up the sector.
The guidance from the International Organisation of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO) on Wednesday marks the first
attempt to forge a global approach and avoid national
initiatives from contradicting each other.
It follows public outrage after UBS, Barclays
and RBS were fined $2.6 billion in total for
manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor.
IOSCO said the data used to construct a benchmark should be
based on prices, rates and indices from an active market but
this "does not mean that every individual benchmark
determination must be constructed solely from transaction data".
Some U.S. regulators have called for benchmarks to be based
only on market transactions while others say this is not always
possible such as when markets dried up in the financial crisis.
The watchdog, comprising regulators from the world's main
securities markets, said it will check within 18 months if its
members are applying the guidance, which is legally non-binding.