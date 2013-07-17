UPDATE 2-Regulators give financial benchmark setters some leeway

* IOSCO says benchmarks should be based on transactions
* But bid, offer quotes and expert judgement can be used
* Watchdog will check on compliance within 18 months
* IOSCO members to make benchmark rigging a specific offence
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 17 Global regulators will give
banks and traders some leeway in compiling financial benchmarks
such as Libor, stopping short of U.S. calls for more radical
action to stamp out price rigging.
The guidance from the International Organisation of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO) on Wednesday will cover all
benchmarks, which are central cogs in the global economy, from
interest rates to equities and gold.
It follows public outrage after banks UBS, RBS
and Barclays were fined $2.6 billion in total
for manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor.
Libor, which is used to price over $300 trillion in home
loans to credit cards, is based on banks estimating what
interest rate they think they could borrow at from another bank.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and co-chairman of IOSCO, has called for Libor to be
scrapped as soon as possible and replaced with a benchmark based
only on transactions, rather than estimates.
Critics of this approach point to the fact that interbank
markets dried up at the height of the financial crisis, making
it impossible to use actual transactions to compile a benchmark.
Banks say benchmarks based on trades can also be
manipulated, while IOSCO's other co-chairman, Martin Wheatley of
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, believes a rapid
transition to a transactions-only benchmark is not practical and
would disrupt markets.
IOSCO's guidance, the first attempt to forge a global
approach and avoid conflicting national rules, allows some
flexibility and represents a toning down of what was perceived
as its initial view that benchmarks should be based only on
transactions.
The watchdog said on Wednesday data used to construct a
benchmark should be based on prices, rates and indices from an
active market but this "does not mean that every individual
benchmark determination must be constructed solely from
transaction data".
It sets out a "hierarchy of data inputs", saying although
transactions are the best basis for a benchmark, others such as
bid and offer quotes and "expert judgement" can also be used.
COMPLIANCE CHECK
The watchdog, comprising regulators from the world's main
securities markets, said it will check within 18 months if its
members are applying the guidance, which is not legally binding.
Critics worry that steps already being taken by Britain,
Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and the European Union - all IOSCO
members and required to apply the watchdog's rules - may not
mesh together.
IOSCO also said it expects oil price reporting agencies
(PRAs) such as Platts to stick to a separate set of principles
published last October, which kept in place existing practices.
It said it would decide whether to bring oil price PRAs'
principles closer to new benchmark guidance when an ongoing
review of PRAs' principles is finished next year.
IOSCO said its members will also have to adopt rules that
make rigging benchmarks an offence, a step Britain and the
European Union have just taken.
Gensler said in the IOSCO statement he was pleased that
benchmarks will have to be anchored by observable transactions.
The appointment last week of U.S. exchange NYSE Euronext as
the new administrator for Libor in London may help reassure the
United States that serious reform is underway.
The guidance is part of wider benchmark reform efforts by
the world's group of top 20 economies (G20) and published to
coincide with a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Moscow.
The G20's regulatory task force, the Financial Stability
Board, has set up its own working group on interest rate
benchmarks and reports back next year. It will look at how
transition to a more market based interest rate benchmark could
work and what to do when markets dry up.