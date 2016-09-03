WRAPUP 2-US, China ratify Paris climate deal, setting stage for G20

(Adds comment from Hollande, para 13)
By Roberta Rampton and Nathaniel Taplin
HANGZHOU, China, Sept 3 China and the United
States ratified the Paris agreement to cut climate-warming
emissions on Saturday, marking a major step toward the enactment
of the pact as early as the end of the year and setting the
stage for other countries to follow suit.
The world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases made
the landmark announcement as heads of state from the Group of 20
biggest economies, or G20, arrived for a summit in the city of
Hangzhou, parts of which resembled a ghost town as Chinese
security locked down the area.
U.S. President Barack Obama's last scheduled trip to Asia
before leaving office however got off to an awkward start. Soon
after Air Force One landed, a Chinese security official blocked
National Security Adviser Susan Rice on the tarmac, speaking
angrily to her before a Secret Service agent stepped between the
two.
China has gone to great lengths to try to make the Sept 4-5
G20 summit a success, hoping to cement its standing as a global
power, but a range of thorny diplomatic topics could overshadow
the agenda.
G20 leaders are likely to renew their promises to use tax
and spending policies to invigorate the sluggish world economy,
although a new pro-growth push was unlikely.
Overcapacity in the global steel industry, a sore point for
China as the world's largest producer of the metal, barriers to
foreign investment and the risk of currency devaluations to
protect export markets will also figure in the discussions.
Beyond economics, there may be friction over territorial
disputes in the South China Sea and a U.S.-South Korea decision
to deploy a missile defence system in South Korea to counter
missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.
When Obama met Chinese President Xi Jinping, he told him
they would have candid talks on cyber, human rights and maritime
issues.
Nevertheless, the climate deal set a positive tone.
.
"Just as I believe the Paris agreement will ultimately prove
to be a turning point for our planet, I believe that history
will judge today's efforts as pivotal," Obama said after he and
Xi handed ratified documents to UN Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon.
"We have a saying in America that you need to put your money
where your mouth is. And when it comes to combating climate
change, that's what we're doing. Both the United States and
China, we're leading by example."
At a joint ceremony, Xi said it "speaks to the shared
ambition and resolve of China and the United States in
addressing global issues".
French President Francois Hollande said it was an important
step that would pave the way for the implementaton of the Paris
agreement at the end of the year.
RESIDENTS LEAVE IN DROVES
The stakes are high for China to pull off a trouble-free G20
summit, its highest profile event of the year, and security in
Hangzhou was intense.
Volunteer security agents prevented journalists from filming
in deserted parts of the normally bustling city of 9 million
people. Residents left in droves after authorities declared a
week-long holiday for the summit, shut down the city's famous
West Lake beauty spot and offered free travel vouchers worth up
to 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) to encourage people to visit
out-of-town attractions.
More than 200 steel mills in surrounding districts were shut
as part of a bid to limit pollution.
With the summit wedged in between the Brexit vote and the
U.S. presidential election, G20 leaders will be keen to mount a
defence of free trade and globalisation.
Concerns about subduded growth will be a major concern.
The world's biggest economies have pulled out the monetary
policy stops to promote growth, but central banks are now
"pretty close" to the limits of their ability to stimulate
economies, said Angel Gurria, head of the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
In the absence of "breakthrough, collective" policies,
global growth was likely to remain weak, he told Reuters.
"We have left our good central bankers to do all the heavy
lifting."
In separate remarks to Reuters, Pascal Saint-Amans, the
director of the OECD's Centre for Tax Policy and Administration,
addressed the thorny issue of multinational corporate tax
liability, which the European Commission's recent decision
against Apple Inc has brought into sharp relief.
The European Commission said this week that Apple owed up to
13 billion euros ($14.50 billion) in back taxes to Ireland,
based on existing regulations, a decision that both Apple and
Ireland, which relies on low taxes to attract investment, have
vowed to fight.
China is using the G20 to push its diplomatic agenda with a
raft of bilateral meetings.
China and Turkey pledged earlier in the day to boost
counter-terrorism ties, setting aside previous disagreements
over China's treatment of a Turkic-speaking Muslim
minority.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Sue-Lin Wong, Michael Martina, Roberta
Rampton, Engen Tham, Ruby Lian and Ben Blanchard; Additional
reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Writing by John
Ruwitch; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)