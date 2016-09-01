Obama likely to address corporate tax avoidance at G20 - White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 1 President Barack
Obama will likely have discussions with world leaders at the
upcoming G20 meeting in China about controlling corporate tax
avoidance and creating a more fair global tax system, the White
House said on Thursday.
The EU ruled this week ruled that Apple must pay $13 billion
euro ($14.5 billion) in back tax payments, a decision the Obama
administration has criticized.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he did not expect
headlines about progress on corporate tax avoidance from the G20
meeting of global economic leaders that runs Sunday through
Monday.
"But I would anticipate that this is an issue that the
President will engage in, in the context of discussions at the
G20," Earnest said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)