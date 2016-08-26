Rollout of final derivatives rules leaves patchy picture of risks

* Remaining reform to be rolled out next week
* Lehman Brothers' collapse led to overhaul of swaps market
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 26 Eight years since Lehman
Brothers' collapse sent the financial system into a tailspin, a
remaining reform to make derivatives safer will be rolled out
from next week, though regulators still won't have a full
snapshot of risks in the $493 trillion sector.
When the U.S. bank went bust, regulators were unable to see
at a glance who was on the other side of Lehman's derivatives
trades to check if they had enough cash to cover defaults.
It led to an overhaul of the swaps market used by banks and
companies to insure themselves against unexpected moves in
interest rates or commodity prices like jetfuel.
"We are nearing the end of the reform process," said Scott
O'Malia, chief executive of the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association (ISDA), an industry body.
In Japan and the United States from Sept. 1 banks will have
to set aside for the first time an "initial" sum of cash or
margin to cover swaps contracts that are not being centrally
cleared.
The European Union, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore will
follow suit later, failing to stick with the global deadline.
A "variation" margin to cover day-to-day market price
fluctuations will be added next March, but half of the Group of
20 economies (G20) are already behind on this, with China the
biggest laggard.
"Such jurisdictions should urgently take steps to implement
these reforms," the G20's regulatory task force, the Financial
Stability Board, said on Friday in an update on its derivatives
reforms.
O'Malia said the amount of money users of uncleared swaps
will have to hold will be higher than in the past, and higher
than for cleared swaps or derivatives traded on an exchange.
"This final piece will affect the cost of non-cleared
products, as users will need to fund margin requirements," said
O'Malia who in his former job as a commissioner at the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission helped to write the
derivatives rules.
"Margin, capital and other regulatory requirements are
together affecting the costs of using non-cleared derivatives.
This could force end-users to change their behaviour and rethink
tailoring hedges to match and offset risk," O'Malia said.
One reform already introduced is requiring derivatives
trades to be recorded at a trade repository, but legal barriers
to sharing this information among regulators to build up a full
picture of risks at a given bank still remain.
The FSB has set a June 2018 deadline for removing the
barriers, nearly a decade after the Lehman crash.
Many G20 countries also need to implement rules for trading
swaps on a platform.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Adrian Croft)