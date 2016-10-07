ECB's Draghi tells G20 rates to stay low until growth convincingly picks up

WASHINGTON Oct 7 European Central Bank interest
rates will stay low until euro zone economic growth picks up in
a convincing way, ECB head Mario Draghi told finance ministers
and central bank governors from the world's 20 biggest economies
(G20) at on Thursday, a G20 source said.
Draghi and other world financial leaders were attending a
dinner in Washington on Thursday evening to discuss the global
economy.
In an apparent reference to a story on Bloomberg from Oct 4
on a consensus building in the ECB on tapering quantitative
easing, Draghi told the G20 dinner it would be a mistake to
speculate about tightening of monetary policy, the G20 source
said.
Draghi also sought to reassure the G20 that no new banking
crisis was brewing in Europe and that there was no problem with
solvency in the European banking sector.
He noted that banks' capital adequacy ratios were more than
satisfactory, but that bank profitability was a problem, the G20
official said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)