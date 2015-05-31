Top asset managers unite to push back on global rules - again

* FSB wants funds of certain size to face more scrutiny
* Funds say size alone not an indicator of risk
* BlackRock: focus should be on products, practices
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 31 The world's multi-trillion dollar
asset management industry has presented a united front to reject
proposals aimed at mitigating risks in the sector, even after
they were revised by regulators.
The Group of 20 economies' (G20) task force, the Financial
Stability Board (FSB), wants funds above a certain size to face
closer, yet-to-be-detailed, scrutiny.
Initial FSB proposals were rejected by funds, who argued
size alone was not an indicator of risk, and the fund industry
has now dismissed a revised set of proposals put out to a public
consultation that closed this week.
"Policymakers need to develop a better understanding of
asset owners, including why asset owners allocate their assets
to a certain market or asset class," BlackRock, the
world's biggest asset manager, said in a statement.
Regulators should focus on products and market practices,
not the size of funds, BlackRock said.
The FSB said it had no comment at this stage. However, it
would consider responses received from the industry in
conjunction with its work on possible activity-based measures,
it said.
The sector has been unusually vocal in talking down the FSB
plans, arguing it did not play a role in the 2007-09 financial
crisis, unlike banks.
U.S. securities trade body SIFMA said the FSB should drop
its proposals and focus on the sector's activities, like the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is doing.
"This second consultation does not reflect the avalanche of
empirical studies and substantive comments that highlight how
asset managers and investment funds do not present systemic
risk," said Timothy Cameron, managing director and head of
SIFMA's asset management group.
BVI, the German funds association, said designating a fund
as systemically important should not occur until systemic risks
have been convincingly identified and existing requirements
proven insufficient.
BlackRock put forward several possible measures, such as a
better definition of leverage in the sector to improve
supervision, further developing a "toolkit" for managing
redemptions in funds, and addressing pension underfunding as
people live longer.
Regulators have expressed concerns about a potential rush
for the exits by investors, such as when interest rates begin
rising, triggering high demand for redemptions that funds may
find difficult to honour.
"It's not how big you are, it's what you do with it that
counts," said Richard Metcalfe, director of regulatory affairs
at Britain's Investment Association. "Where systemic risks may
arise, they must be neutralised and we will be working closely
with policymakers to ensure that an effective approach is
adopted for our clients."
