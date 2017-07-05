FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 小时前
Ahead of fractious G20, Germany and China pledge new cooperation
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 上午10点31分 / 18 小时前

Ahead of fractious G20, Germany and China pledge new cooperation

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Ties between China and Germany are about to enter a new phase, China's president said after meeting Germany's chancellor, ahead of a G20 summit which is expected to highlight their differences with the U.S. administration on a host of issues.

"Chinese-German relations are now about to have a new start where we need new breakthroughs," said Xi Jinping at a joint news conference with Angela Merkel on Wednesday, adding that he hoped to make a "new blueprint, set our sights on new goals and plan new routes" for cooperation during his visit to Germany.

The two countries, which are at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump on climate policy, pledged to work more closely together on trade and aerospace, to progress toward a free trade agreement and also cooperate on development in Africa and in Afghanistan. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)

