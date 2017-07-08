FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 小时前
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月8日 / 下午2点43分 / 13 小时前

Putin says Russia has competitive edge over U.S. for gas sales to Europe

1 分钟阅读

HAMBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian gas has a competitive advantage over liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to Europe due to lower production and transportation costs, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday.

However, he also welcomed U.S. efforts to export its LNG to Europe, where Russia accounts for a third of gas supplies, saying this created a "healthy rivalry". (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

