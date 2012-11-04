HIGHLIGHTS-G20 summit meeting in Mexico

The following are highlights of comments by leaders and
officials at the Group of 20 finance ministers and central
bankers meeting in Mexico City on Sunday.
JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER KORIKI JOJIMA
"I'll tell the G20 about Japan's economic situation as we are
at a critical stage of rebuilding (from last year's quake). Of
course we'll assert our stance on global economy as well."
AUSTRALIAN TREASURER WAYNE SWAN
ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY:
"There are a number of challenges in the global economy,
you've got recession in Europe and no prospect of any
substantial growth and you do have the challenge of the US
fiscal cliff. I'm very hopeful as many others are that that is
dealt with swiftly following the presidential election but the
fact that there is recession in Europe, and that growth is very
tepid in the United States what we are now seeing is a slowdown
in global growth and of course global growth with a 3 in front
of it just doesn't cut the mustard."
"The challenge is how to reinvigorate growth with structural
reforms to lift productivity and I believe that's what we should
focus on through the G20."
ON BALANCE BETWEEN AUSTERITY AND GROWTH:
"Whilst it's important that we focus on the immediate
challenges in some countries I think what we need is medium term
fiscal priorities which recognise that we need growth in the
short term but fiscal consolidation in the medium and longer
term."
ON CHINA'S ECONOMY:
"Much of the discussion about the growth rate in China
doesn't appreciate the fact that the Chinese economy is now 40
percent larger than it was at the end of 2007."
"If it's 40 percent larger and the growth rate is 7 or 8
(percent) they are still making a very significant contribution
to global growth."